Obituaries » Debbie Galinger

Burial Date: August 22, 2022 St. Paul Catholic Church 7301 Dixie Hwy Florence, KY 41042 Aug. 22, 12:30 p.m.

Debbie Galinger, 65 of Union, passed away on August 12, 2022. Debbie was born on March 5, 1957 in Covington, Kentucky to the late Norbert and Rosemary Mathis. She was a graduate from the 1975 class from Boone County High School. Debbie was a professional secretary for over 38 years and a master at her job. She loved to go fishing at state parks all over and was a wonderful cook and quilter.

Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 39 years: Gary Galinger, siblings: Donnie (Donna) Mathis, Barbara (Stan) Hellmann, Denny Mathis, June (Phil) Hurley, Rosemary Mathis, Marilyn Smith, Ben (Chris) Mathis, Norb (Sarah) Mathis, Glenn (Kelli) Mathis, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother-in-law: Joe Smith.

A memorial visitation will be held Monday, August 22, 2022 at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Burlington from 10am to 12pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30pm at St. Paul Catholic Church (7301 Dixie Hwy Florence, KY 41042).