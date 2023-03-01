Obituaries » Deana Scott

Deana Scott of Independence, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at St. Elizabeth in Edgewood. She was born in Lakeview, Michigan on October 12, 1940, to the late Nora (nee Anderson) and Clayton Stephens. Deana owned and operated Sun Dance Pet Resort until her retirement. She truly loved caring for animals, especially dogs. She was also a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Deana was strong willed, a hard worker, and a caring person who will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Stephen Ucinski.

Survivors include her daughters, Karen Somers and Laura (Todd) Mason; grandchildren, Jacqlyn Bradford and Robin Weber; great grandchildren, Madelyn and Laurel; brother, Terry (Pat) Stephens; nieces and nephews, Phillip, Kay, as well as other friends and relatives who will cherish her memory.

A memorial service will be held for Deana at a later date.