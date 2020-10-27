Obituaries » David W. Webster, II

Burial Date: October 31, 2020 St. Joseph Catholic Church (Crescent Springs) 2470 Lorraine Ct. Crescent Springs, KY 41017 Oct. 31, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 60 times















David Lee Webster II, 39, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at St Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood KY. He was a Truck Driver with Chas Seligman Distributing Company for 8 years. David was a fun father, husband, uncle, son, brother, cousin, and friend. He was a passionate Bengals, Reds, and UC fan. He loved spending time at the farm fishing with his little girl, Arya. He loved 80’s music, riding his motorcycle, and just being with his wife. People will remember David’s huge heart and the love he had for his little girl, wife, family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father David Webster in 2006. Survivors include his wife Jessica Webster, daughter Arya Webster, Son Cameron Hoskins, Mother Lynn Webster, Sister Bethany (Jonathon) Wright, Brother Brady (Emily) Webster, Sister Abby (Alex) Wesseling. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 10am to 1pm with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St Joseph Church in Crescent Springs KY.