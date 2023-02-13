Obituaries » David W. Sexton

David Wayne Sexton, 29, of Florence, KY, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, with his

devoted husband, Dustin, by his side. Born in Danville, KY, on March 26, 1993, to parents Hazel and David Boyd, Sr. David was a 2011 graduate of Danville High School and went on to work for The Cheesecake Factory and BJ’s Brewhouse. David was an accomplished artist who was skilled at painting and sketching. He enjoyed traveling with friends in The Coaster Crew club to ride on new and exciting roller coasters. He enjoyed watching Marvel movies. He loved going on cruises and was always trying to plan his next adventure on the “High Seas.” David also loved spending time with his family, especially nieces and nephews whom he loved like his own children. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law: Greg Sexton. In addition to his father, David is survived by his beloved husband: Dustin Sexton; his mother and adoptive father: Hazel and Perry Roney; mother-in-law: Sherry Faulkner-Sexton; brothers: John Roney and Wesley (Chelsie) Roney; brother-in-law: Brad (Kelly) Sexton; sisters: Amanda (Bryan) Lynch, Jaime (Tony) Ballard, Barbie Boyd, Jessie (Derek) Collins and Leslie Roney; nephews: Nash Lynch, Lucas Sexton, Corbin Roney and Jaden Roney; nieces: Sydney Lynch, Rylee Lynch, Arizona Lynch Brooklyn Sexton, Braelyn Sexton and Presley Collins; best friend: Katie Kennedy and fur babies: Bagheera, Cinder, Luna and Hunter. A Visitation will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 1:00 P.M. until the Funeral Service at 3:00 P.M. at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Services will be officiated by Johnna Fabre. In lieu of flowers David’s family would also appreciate any monetary donations to help pay for funeral expenses. Feel free to drop off your monetary gift at any Community Trust Bank to his sister Amanda Lynch using account #6976 or by contacting the funeral home directly at 859-491-6000.