Obituaries » David W. Pence

Burial Date: June 8, 2020 Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home - Newport 835 York St. Newport, KY 41071 June 8, 12 p.m.

David William Pence, 80, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He retired as a Machinist with Nutone. David loved decorating his house and having cookouts for every holiday with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Adolf and Elva M. (nee Marksberry) Pence. David is survived by his daughters, Brenda, Linda, Teia and Michelle, his siblings, Betty Turner, Stella Kapper, Alice Cook, Mary Ballard, Allen Pence and Thomas Pence, Sr. Also survived by grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation on Monday (June 8) at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 835 York St., (Newport), from 11:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm with Rev. Mike Sweeney officiating. Per the family, guests will be required to wear masks and are expected to abide by social distancing standards. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, Kentucky.