Burial Date: April 30, 2021

David William Newberry, 77, of Hebron, formerly of Independence, passed away Tuesday morning, April 27, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood. He retired from Century Mechanicals as a commercial HVAC Technician.

David served his country proudly in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and was a longtime member of Kento-Boo Baptist Church, Florence. He enjoyed home renovations, fishing, and UK Basketball in his spare time.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Sue (Erskine) Newberrry in 2013; his parents, John and Elizabeth (Kuennen) Newberry; sisters, Betty Tomlin and Grace Weisbrodt; and a brother, Harry Newberry.

Survivors include his daughters, Kimberly N. (Paul) Hamrick and Tanya L. (Denver) Cavins; son, Vic M. Newberrry; ten grandchildren, Alex (Rachel), Vic Jr., Grant, Trent, Robert, Cameron, Price, Cosmin, Jadyn and Jordyn; great granddaughter, Robin; sisters, Patricia Hart and Barb (Danny) Shields; and brother, John (Jeanette) Newberry.

Visitation is Friday, April 30, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Kento-Boo Baptist Church, Florence. Funeral services to be held at 1:00 p.m. Interment, with Military Honors, at Independence Cemetery, Independence. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger is serving the family.