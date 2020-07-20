Obituaries » David W. Nantz

A memorial visitation and service will be held at the convenience of the family.

David William Nantz, 40, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at his residence in Dry Ridge KY. David worked as a supervisor with Celanese Corporation in Florence KY for 7 years. He was somewhat of a “gearhead” who loved motorcycles, cars, music, and especially his family and close friends. Survivors include his wife Tiffany Nantz, children Dylan Moore, David Nantz, Wyatt Nantz, Chase Nantz, parents Mel and Rose Nantz, brother Daniel Nantz and many close family and friends. A memorial visitation and service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to Bikers Against Child Abuse P.O. Box 1241 Florence KY, 41022.