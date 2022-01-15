Obituaries » David W. Jackson

Burial Date: January 18, 2022 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 Jan. 18, 6 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 99 times















David William Jackson of Union, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 15, 2022 after a courageous twenty-month battle with glioblastoma.

David was born January 4, 1947 in Covington, Kentucky to the late John and Audrey (Reeves) Jackson. He graduated from Holmes High School, the University of Kentucky, and Xavier University. David married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Janet Mullins on May 11, 1968. They enjoyed 53 wonderful years of marriage together and were blessed with two daughters and four grandsons. David was a very devoted husband, father, and friend. He thoroughly enjoyed his daughters’ athletic and music performances, never missing one event. He also coached both of his daughters’ soccer teams, leading two teams to a state runner-up and championship. Nothing was more important to David than leading his children to love the Lord. He was a faithful member of Florence Baptist Church where he sang in the choir and taught an adult Bible class for over 20 years.

He was a teacher at Holmes High, Beechwood Independent, and Blessed Sacrament Schools prior to becoming a data analyst at General Electric in Evendale, Ohio, where he worked over 40 years before his retirement in 2012.

In addition to his wife, Janet, he is survived by his daughters, Kristiana Hiner (Brian) of Fort Mitchell and Suzanne Kincer (Randall) of Lexington; grandsons Nathan Hiner, William Hiner, Jackson Kincer and David Kincer; siblings Tom Jackson (Brenda) of Walton and Laura Hon of Independence; and cousins Steve Miefert (Pam) of Independence and Jackie Mueller (Ken) of Taylor Mill. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Audrey Jackson; father and mother-in-law Kenneth and Mary Mullins; and brother-in-law Dale Hon.

His family would especially like to thank his Neuro-oncologist Dr. Soma Sengupta, Yehudit Rothman, PA, and entire team at the University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute for their excellent and compassionate care.

A celebration of David’s life will be held Tuesday, January 18, at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, Kentucky. Visitation is from 4:00-6:00 PM with services immediately following. His burial will take place at Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell on Wednesday, January 19.