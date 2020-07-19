Obituaries » David W. Enzweiler

David Wilbur Enzweiler, 77, of Florence, KY passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at St. E Hospice, Edgewood, KY with friends by his side. Dave was born June 27, 1943 in Covington, KY. He served in the U.S. Army as a Paratrooper in the Vietnam Era. Dave worked at Gibson Greeting Cards and the U.S. Postal Service. He is survived by his grandson Gavin Enzweiler; siblings Karen Gilfedder, Dena Miller, Lisa Corley, Mark Corley, nieces, nephews and close friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Enzweiler, son Brian Enzweiler, mother & step-father: Aleene Leuderalbert Corley and Rex Corley, father Peter Enzweiler and brother Michael Enzweiler. He loved fishing and target shooting with his grandson & friends. There will be a graveside service with Military Honors on August 3 at 2:00 p.m. at the KY Veterans Cemetery North, 205 Eibeck Lane, Williamstown, KY 41097.