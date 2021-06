Obituaries » David W. Ackman

Ackman,David Wayne,59 of Covington, Ky. passed away on May 29,2021 at his home. David is preceded in death by his Parents; Donald and Betty Ackman. He is survived by his Son; Joseph Ackman, Daughter; Sonya Ackman, Sisters; April Russell, Donna Wagener. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.