David T. Shores, 76, of Dayton, Kentucky, formerly of Florence, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Hospice of St. Elizabeth, Edgewood.

David was born on August 21, 1946 in Tampa, Florida to Thomas E. and Lillie Mae (Williams) Shores. David was a retired Security Supervisor for Emery Oleochemicals, Cincinnati and served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed computer games, reading, golfing and bowling.

David was preceded in death by his wife, Amy (Thernes) Shores on July 4, 2022; son, Francis Adam Hein; and his parents, Thomas and Lillie Mae Shores.

Survivors include his daughters, Mary K. (Robert) Brinker and Jeananne (John) Collins; son, Thomas Daniel (Paula) Hein; 3 grandchildren, Zachary (Heather) Hein Jack Hein and Amanda Hein; great granddaughter, Charlotte Hein; sisters, Betty Gilbert and Linda Shores and brothers, Charles (Shirley) Shores and Andy (Cynthia) Shores.

Memorial contributions are suggested to: American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.