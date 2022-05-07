Obituaries » David S. Pennington

Burial Date: May 11, 2022 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Florence Location 8461 Dixie Highway Florence, KY May 11, 12 p.m.

David Scott Pennington of Independence, age 59, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at his home. He was currently working as an adjustor supervisor for Novolex and attended Grace United Baptist Church. David had a great sense of humor and was a hard worker all his life. When he wasn’t at work, he enjoyed spending time playing video games and fishing. Most of all, David loved spending his time with his family. His wife and kids were his world. He was a husband, dad, grandpa, brother, and friend who will be remembered as the opinionated, big-hearted, and caring man he was.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Steve Pennington; and father-in-law, Sillus Marsee.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 20 years, Karen Pennington; beloved children, Jennifer Pennington and Branden Pennington; grandchildren, Levi Pennington, Paige, and Andrew; siblings, Carla Spencer and Delmy Rooks; mother-in-law, Shirley Marsee; as well as many other friends and relatives who will cherish his memory.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home 8461 Dixie Highway Florence, KY 41042. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Immediately following the service, David will be laid to rest at Union Rice Cemetery in Union, KY. Memorial donations can be made in his name to Grace United Baptist Church, 642 Tupelo Dr. Independence, KY 41051.