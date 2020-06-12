Obituaries » David R. Duncan

Burial Date: June 17, 2020

David Randal Duncan, age 73, of Albany, KY passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his home in Albany, KY. He was born the son of the late Donald Ray and Nellie Virginia (Cook) Duncan on October 16, 1946 in Kenton County, KY.

David will be greatly missed and will always be remembered for helping everyone he could. He worked as a mechanic and liked to go hunting and fishing. He loved to spend the winters in Bowling Green, FL and the summers in Albany, KY with Shirley. David attended church at Albany Pine Grove Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert and Ronnie Duncan.

David is survived by his loving wife, Shirley (Knox) Duncan; his children, Lana, LaNova, Belinda, David, and Danny; step-children, Randy Wilson and Terry Wilson; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and cousins, Mitch and Betty Duncan.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 5:00 PM until time of service at 7:00 PM at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. In keeping with his wishes, David will be cremated.

Memorial donations can be made in David’s name to Hospice of Lake Cumberland, 100 Parkway Drive, Somerset, KY 42503.