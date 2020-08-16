Obituaries » David P. Bucher

Burial Date: August 21, 2020 Divine Mercy Parish (Sacred Heart Church) 318 Division St. Bellevue, KY 41073 Aug. 21, 10:30 a.m.

David Paul Bucher, 66, of Bellevue passed away unexpectedly at home on August 16, 2020. Dave was a graduate of Newport Central Catholic High School. He was a jeweler with Cleves and Lonnemann Jewelers in Bellevue for 51 years. He was an active member of Divine Mercy Parish. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Ed Bucher (July 11, 1966) and Coletta Bucher (July 4, 2019). Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Patty (Meyer) and his two daughters, Erin (Eugene) Biers and Becky (Rob) Detzel. Dave is also survived by his 5 grandchildren, Grace, Preston, Addie, Landen, and Evie, and his great grandchild, Xander. He is also survived by his sister, Susan, and his two brothers, Jeff and Ed.

Dave’s pride and joy was his family and he would beam anytime he talked about them. He loved spending time with them. Dave also loved to travel and vacation anywhere there was a casino. He was always ready to take a road trip or hop on a plane. Dave lived his life putting others first.

Visitation is from 4-7 pm Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:30 am at Divine Mercy, Bellevue. Burial will take place in the St. Stephens Cemetery, Ft. Thomas.

Memorials are suggested to the Cincinnati Children’s Heart Institute, P.O. Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45201-5202.