David N. Ramsey, 87 years of age, entered into rest on Sunday, April 9, 2023. He was born in Ridgeway, IL, to his late parents, Lawrence Ramsey and Serena Roe Ramsey. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Murray Ramsey. David is survived by his son, Michael Ramsey (Donna); grandchildren, Kristyn Santisteban (George) and Ryan Ramsey; great-grandchildren, Emilio and Isabel Santisteban; 3 step-grandchildren, and 5 brothers, their wives, and children. David worked for 46 years at Gibson Greeting Cards. He will be remembered for his love of spending time with his grandchildren, fishing, home improvements, and drinking beer. Visitation will take place on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of a Catholic Blessing at 1:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Cincinnati, Ohio. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203.