Obituaries » David M. Mason

Services are private.

On Monday, September 21, 2020, David Michael “Mike” Mason, loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather passed away at the age of 79. Mike was born on March 5, 1941 in Bloomington, Indiana to Jacob and Bonita (McCormick) Mason. He earned a Bachelors and Masters Degree from Cincinnati Bible Seminary where he met his future Wife Jean (Hole) Mason. They married on August 6, 1966 and shortly after, Mike began a 35 year career at Cincinnati Bell. Together they raised 2 Daughters. Mike had a passion for sports, travel, and photography. He rarely missed a high school football game and was always a couple hours early to get that coveted spot on the 50 yard line. He preferred to take the scenic route, and often had his trusty Minolta camera by his side. Mike was known for his calm, laid-back attitude and his gentle spirit. Mike was preceded in death by his Father Jacob and his Mother Bonita. He is survived by his Wife Jean, his 2 Daughters Christy Fugate (David) and Mindy Coatney (Jason), and his 2 beloved Grandchildren Tanner Fugate and Presley Coatney. The Funeral Service will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial Contributions may be made to Gallatin Nursing & Rehab Center, 499 Center St., Warsaw, KY 41095.