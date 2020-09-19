Obituaries » David M. Feldman

Burial Date: September 23, 2020 Divine Mercy Parish 318 Division Street Bellevue, KY 41073 Sept. 23, 10 a.m.

David M. Feldman, 67, of Bellevue, Ky, passed away on September 19, 2020 at his home in Bellevue. David was retired from New Perceptions workshop, and he enjoyed Bowling and Video Games. David was preceded in death by his father, Harold Paul Feldman. David is survived by his mother, Gloria (Mattei) Feldman, his brother, Dan Feldman, and his sisters, Barbara (Robin) Hahn, and Marianne (George) Whitaker. David is also survived by 6 nieces, and nephews, and 3 great nieces and nephews. No Visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the Divine Mercy Parish in Bellevue, KY. Guests are asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Ft. Thomas, KY. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Memorials are suggested to the Point ARC 104 W. Pike St. Covington, KY 41011.