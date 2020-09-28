Obituaries » David Lamb

David “D.K.” Krisle Lamb, age 89, of Covington, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

D.K. was born the son of the late David and Perneda (Hicks) Lamb on September 21, 1931 in Jellico, TN. He attended Eggleston United Methodist Church and worked for Lamb’s Construction Company. D.K. especially enjoyed making mantle clocks and other wood working projects. He was also an avid bowler. His greatest joy and biggest accomplishment was his family. He loved to spend time with his entire family, especially his grandchildren. D.K. proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Kenson Lamb, Vivian Foley, and Esther Daley and son-in-laws, Keith Shumate and Dave McClain.

D.K. is survived by his loving wife of almost 69 years, Susan “Sue” (Crutchfield) Lamb; three daughters, Karen Hendricks, Kathryn Vaske, and Kellie Shumate McClain; son-in-laws, Donald Hendricks and Ray Vaske; grandchildren, Jeff (Tracy) Vaske, Brian Hendricks, Ray J. (Marcie) Vaske, Ashley (Adam) Deel, Susan Back, Eric Hendricks, Tim (Lesley) Vaske, Bethany (Clarence) Clifton, and David Shumate; great grandchildren, Derek (Sarah), Nathaniel, Asher, Ethan, Kailey, Aley, Joseph, Avarie, Miley, Matthew, Eleanora, Emilia, and Gracie; great great grandchildren, Benjamin and one on the way; and brother, Orsel Lamb.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10:00 am until time of service at 12:00 noon at Piner Baptist Church, 15044 Madison Pike, Morning View, KY 41063. Burial with military honors will follow at KY Veterans Cemetery North.

