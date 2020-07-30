Obituaries » David L. Plummer

Burial Date: August 7, 2020 St. Mary of the Assumption Church 8246 E. Main St. Alexandria, KY 41001 Aug. 7, 6 - 7 p.m.

David Lonnie Plummer, 53, of Alexandria, passed away on Thursday, July 30th in Cold Spring. He was kind-hearted and always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it. David is preceded in death by his father, William Plummer. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Plummer (nee. Ortlieb); sister, Laura (Blake) Stormer; brother, Richard Plummer; niece, Destinee Wilson and great nephew, Kingsley Wilson. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 6 p.m., Friday, August 7th at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Alexandria. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing standards. David will be laid to rest at St. Mary of the Assumption Church Cemetery, Alexandria. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.