Obituaries » David L. Kaiser

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: March 15, 2023 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Florence Location 8461 Dixie Highway Florence, KY March 15, 11:30 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 116 times















David Lee Kaiser, age 77, passed away enveloped in the love of family after an extended illness at Cold Spring Transitional Care in Cold Spring, KY on March 11, 2023. Dave was born April 8, 1945 to Herman and Virginia [Reed] Kaiser in Covington, KY. He was a long-time resident of Florence, KY.

A generous and caring person, Dave was a proud graduate of Holmes High School. He helped to document and organize many of his class’s reunions. A veteran of the United States Army, Dave was a tank driver in Korea. Dave continued his career with L&N Railroad and then CSX Transportation as a foreman conductor. He retired after 35 years of service but did not stop moving. He greatly loved to travel both across the United States as well as internationally (even venturing as far as Thailand!). A history buff, he loved visiting and witnessing re-enactments of all time periods. Dave particularly liked studying military history of the Second World War. He was specifically interested in the story of the Boeing B-17F Flying Fortress aircraft known as the Memphis Belle. One of his favorite all-time trips was to see the Belle in person. He even got to meet and speak with her pilot. Dave had a passion for food. Both on his travels and while at home, he loved to try new restaurants and he enjoyed cooking. He may or may not have had every kitchen gadget in existence. Dave was described by his family as a gifted storyteller and prolific photographer, never without a camera in hand. The greatest story ever told however, was Dave’s own. It was filled with a deep and abiding love for his family and friends. Whether you knew him as “Pink Panther,” grandpa, brother, or dad – he will be terribly missed.

Those left to carry on Dave’s memory are his beloved daughter Diane Kaiser; treasured brother Paul Kaiser (Judy); and his grandkids Dustin Oliver, Trista Oliver, and Mason Kaiser, whom he adored. Dave also leaves behind many other close relatives and friends.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Mark Edward Kaiser; and sister Esther May Miles.

A visitation will be held for Dave on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Hwy., Florence, KY 41042. The family will receive guests from 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM. Directly following visitation, there will be a funeral service at 11:30 AM, also at the funeral home. Dave will then be laid to rest with full military honors at KY Veterans Cemetery North, 205 Eibeck Ln, Williamstown, KY 41097. Please consider providing a memorial donation in Dave’s name online to the American Diabetes Association.