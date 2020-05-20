Obituaries » David L. Hornbeck

Services for David will be handled in private at the convenience of his family.

Obituary Viewed 42 times















David L. Hornbeck, 66, of Independence, KY passed away unexpectedly on May 20, 2020. David was born February 20, 1954 in Covington, KY. Following high school, David proudly served his country as a member of the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a proud father, and grandfather, and he will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents: Melvin and Laverne Hornbeck, and his brother: Jeffrey L. Hornbeck. David is survived by his loving son: Jeff (Sarah) Hornbeck, and his beloved granddaughters: Isabella and Alison Hornbeck. Services for David will be handled in private at the convenience of his family.