Obituaries » David L. Barth

Burial Date: August 8, 2020 St. Catherine of Siena Church 1803 N. Ft. Thomas Avenue Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 Aug. 8, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 34 times















David L. Barth, 66, of Fort Thomas, was the husband of his loving wife of 42 years, Molly (nee McGinnis). He was the father of his beloved daughter, Sarah, and treasured sons, Graham (Melanie) and Clay (Alyssa McLean). He is also survived by his mother, Rita, his siblings, Paul (Maryann), Jo Ann Plunkett (Greg), Tom (Tracey), Pat (Margie), Teri Egolf (Ron), Tony (Janet), Ron (Missy), his brother-in-law Tom Woodruff, his sister-in-law Elaine Barth Bertke, countless nieces and nephews, and the extended McGinnis family. He joins his late father, Leroy, his late sisters Linda and Mary Catherine, and his late brother John. Dave was a member and lector of St. Catherine Parish. He was devoted to God and his church, and he loved his Men’s Group and all of his St. Catherine friends. He was a member of Legatus for over 10 years and served as president for four. More recently, he was an active volunteer at the Seasons at Alexandria, where his mother resides and where he assisted with church services and led the rosary with the St. Mary’s “rosary ladies.” Dave ran into people he knew everywhere he went. He loved the Cottage at Elk Lake, pontooning day or night, and relaxing with friends and family. He enjoyed traveling, most recently to Ireland and California, and he used to make up stories to entertain his kids on family road trips. He was the ultimate Xavier basketball fan, and he had half-court season tickets for years. He loved playing cards, reading novels, telling dad jokes, listening to James Taylor, and sipping bourbon with friends. Dave graduated from Covington Latin School, Xavier University, and Salmon P. Chase College of Law. He was an attorney who spent his whole legal career, almost 40 years, with the Cors & Bassett, LLC family, with his last 15 years as president. He served on many boards, including DCCH, Citizens Bank, Covington Latin School, Newport Central Catholic, and St. Catherine. Dave passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. In lieu of flowers, his family asks for any donations to be directed to DCCH Center for Children & Families, at 75 Orphanage Road, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017. Visitation will be Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 8th at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Fort Thomas at 10:00 am with Msgr. William Cleves and Rev. Stef Bankemper con-celebrating. GUESTS ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR MASKS AND ABIDE BY SOCIAL DISTANCING REGULATIONS.