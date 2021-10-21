Obituaries » David L. Baker

Burial Date: October 29, 2021 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 Oct. 29, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 29 times















David Lawrence Baker, 74 years of age, of Greendale, IN passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021. David was the loving son of the late William and Florence Baker. David proudly served in the United States Army. He spent many years as a drywall finisher. He loved taking long car rides, listening to music and was always ready to play a hand of cards. He leaves behind his beloved daughters, Valerie Baker and Stephanie Baker. He was the dear brother of Dotty Brown (Albert), Tom Baker, Dennis Baker (Brenda), Pete Baker, and Danny Baker (Jenni); he also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his siblings Bill Baker, Mike Baker, Bobby Baker, Stella Wolfinbarger and Rhonda Richardson. Visitation will take place on Friday, October 29, 2021 from 11 am until the time of service at 1 pm at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US HWY 42, FLORENCE, KY 41042. Burial at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY.