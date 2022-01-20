Obituaries » David J. Studer

Burial Date: January 25, 2022 Allison & Rose Funeral Home Taylor Mill Jan. 25, 3 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 57 times















David James Studer age 54. Resident of Ryland Heights, KY. Passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Health Care Edgewood, KY, peacefully with his wife by his side. He was a Covington Firefighter for 25 years, a United States Marine Combat Veteran, and a member of CFD Local 38. SERVICES 3:00PM Tuesday January 25th, Allison & Rose Funeral Home, 5645 Taylor Mill, KY. VISITATION; Tuesday January 25th from 11:00AM until hour of services at the funeral home. Preceded in death by father, Robert W. Studer and father in law, Earl L.Owens.He is Survived by wife, Carie Owens Studer of Ryland Heights, KY. Son, Ivan (Megan Crouch) Eubank, Daughters, Cayden ( Matt Wheeler) Eubank and Hadley Owens, all of Ryland Heights, KY. 3 Grandchildren Finleigh, Brooks and newest addition, Baby Bo. Mother, Loreen Studer, Taylor Mill, KY. Mother-in-law, Cindy Owens, Ryland Heights, KY.Brothers, Donny (Stephanie) Studer, Taylor Mill, KY, Jeff (Angel) Studer, Dayton, KY. Sister, Pam Studer, Taylor Mill, KY and Sister-in-law, Julie Owens, Union, KY. And many Nieces and Nephews; Ashley, Sammi, Terra, Rainey, Mia, Zac, Noah, Travis, Brandon, Aubrie, Kiegan, Julian, Haelan, Adrian and Asher. As well as many many brothers between the Covington Fire Department and United States Marine Corpes. Dave was a very loving husband and was devoted to his family and friends. He loved being a father and Paw-Paw. He was always loved and admired for his quick witt, strength and sarcastic sense of humor. He will be incredibly missed by family and friends, among many others. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Supporting Heroes, P.O. Box: 991547 Louiville, KY 40269-1547.