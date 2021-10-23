Obituaries » David J. Enzweiler

Burial Date: November 6, 2021 Wilder Community Center 520 Licking Pike Wilder, KY 41071 Nov. 6, 2 - 6 p.m.

David James Enzweiler, 60, of Southgate, KY, passed away peacefully and surrounded by love with his children at his side, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Mary Enzweiler, brother Thomas Enzweiler and his cherished rescues, Bo and Midge. He is survived by his loving children Brandon Enzweiler (Annie), Brittany Enzweiler, Christina Enzweiler and two beloved granddaughters, Brynn and Ellie. He was the dear brother of Robert Enzweiler (Lan), Donald Enzweiler, John Enzweiler, Paul Enzweiler (Vicki Hassett), Mary Ann Schuman (Scott), Lisa Hardesty (Rick) and Jim Enzweiler; he also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

David worked for Duke Energy for 28 years until his retirement in November 2018. He was an avid lover of the outdoors. He enjoyed cruising down country roads on his Harley Davidson motorcycle, riding in the hills of Windrock, Tenn. and Harlan, Ky. on his ATV side-by-side. Camping at his brother-in-law’s property, in which he took great pride in helping rebuild a shelter for all to enjoy. But most of all, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren in Panama City Beach, FL every summer.

A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday November 6, 2021, from 2pm-6pm at the City of Wilder City Building 520 Licking Pike, Wilder KY 41071. David was a caring and giving person; he continued that in death through the gift of organ, eye and tissue donation. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made on David’s behalf, to Life Center at https://lifepassiton.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/MemorialDonation. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.