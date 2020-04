Obituaries » David J. Dahlenburg

Services will be held at the privacy of the family.

David Joseph Dahlenburg, 69, of Independence, passed away April 17, 2020. He worked for Volkswagen as a mechanic for 46 years. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Becky Dahlenburg; daughters, Sara (Eric) Heck and Kristy (Josh) Dusing; grandchildren, Molly, Riley and Jacob; brothers, Paul and Doug Dahlenburg, sister, Carol Manishovich. Services will be held at the privacy of the family.