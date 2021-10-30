Obituaries » David J. Bundy, Jr.

Burial Date: November 4, 2021 3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017 Nov. 4, 7 p.m.

David John Bundy, Jr., age 68, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 30, 2021. He was a 1972 graduate of Princeton High School, in 1976 he finished his degree at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, where he was a member of the Triangle fraternity. Dave would go on from there to get his Masters at George Washington University and after that Project Manager Training from Harvard School of Business. Dave began a career as a civil engineer for the United States Army until his retirement in 2010. He was a member of American Volkssport Association and took part in 10K hikes in all 50 states and capitals. Dave loved to travel the world some of his favorite places were Hawaii, Alaska, Germany, South Korea, Jordan and Egypt.

Dave is survived by his sister, Janet Bundy Ferguson (Lenny); niece, Jennifer Ferguson Martinkovic (Shane); great-nephews, Ethan and Liam Martinkovic. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Betty Bundy.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pk. Fort Wright, KY 41017) from 5:00 PM until the Catholic Prayer Service begins at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association of Cincinnati 644 Linn St. Unit 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.