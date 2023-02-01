Obituaries » David F. Wilson

Burial Date: February 6, 2023 7500 US Hwy 42 Florence, KY 41042 Feb. 6, 2 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 65 times















David F. Wilson, age 88 of Burlington, KY passed away on February 1, 2023. David was born in Union, KY on January 21, 1935 to James Wilson and Ethel Mirck Wilson; he retired from TWA as a ramp service agent and he farmed until he retired. He is preceded in death by Step Daughters Annette Mullins and Beverly Lawson and Brother James Wilson. David is survived by his Wife of 38 years Violet Wilson, Daughters Barb Piner (Jim), Kim Abney (David), and Debbie Cloyd (Russ), 12 Grandchildren, 11 Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great Great Grandchild. Visitation will be from 12 – 2 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 2 PM on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow at East Bend Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Matthew 25 Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242.