Obituaries » David F. Dunn

Burial Date: August 22, 2020 First Love Community Fellowship 930 Curry Lane Dry Ridge, KY 41035 Aug. 22, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 40 times















David Franklin “Buck” Dunn, 84, of Williamstown, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood.

Buck was born in Falmouth, Kentucky to the late Joseph Richard “Jack” Dunn and Cora Agnes Fornash Tucker Dunn. During his early working years, he was employed at the Butler Rock Quarry, at Earl Weaver’s Feed Store and he helped to build the dam in Falmouth, but his passion was working on cars. He was a talented and sought-after auto mechanic. Buck also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends.

He never met a stranger and was always quick to tell a joke or a story. Buck will be remembered by his family and friends for his smile and his ability to make others smile as well.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Hattie Lee Mains Dunn in 2015.

Surviving are sons, Jack (Paula) Dunn, David (Linda) Dunn and Donald (Chandra) Dunn; daughters, Joan Menning and Donna Dunn; all his many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many friends and neighbors.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, visitors are limited to 50% of the venue’s capacity and masks are required to enter. Visitation is Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at First Love Community Fellowship, 930 Curry Lane, Dry Ridge with the funeral service to follow at the church at 1:00 p.m. For those unable to attend in person, the funeral service will be live cast on this obituary page.