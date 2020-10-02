Obituaries » David E. Sands

Burial Date: October 7, 2020 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home - Independence Location 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY Oct. 7, 12 p.m.

David E. Sands, of Independence, KY passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare at the age of 84.

He was born in Owingsville, KY on November 13, 1935; the son of Jessee and Glyda Sands. David retired after many years of service from Corkin Steel and was a devoted member of Taylor Mill Pentecostal Church. David was dedicated to God, Church, and his family. In his free time, David enjoyed watching television, traveling, and reading the Bible, for which he also participated as a Sunday School Teacher for 10 years at Deliverance Church of God. He was also very passionate about music, he enjoyed playing the banjo and singing with his kids.

David is preceded in death by his son, David Edward Sands. Survived to mourn his loss is his loving wife of 40 years, Lillie Mae Sands; children, Brenda (Roger) Geiman of Florence, KY, Saundra (Charles) Ball of Greenville, TN, Barbara Fox of Florence, KY, Rebecca Sands of Verona, KY, Terry Sands of Eastgate, OH, Keith Sands of Florence, KY, and Jesse D. (Darla) Sands of Paintsville, KY; siblings, Elizabeth (William) Kromer, Roger (Kim) Sands and Bill (Sabrina) Sands; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends who will cherish his memory.

A visitation for David will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM on Wednesday October 7, 2020 at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051. Burial will take place at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Expressions of sympathy can be made in David’s name to Taylor Mill Pentecostal Church, 5336 Taylor Mill Rd, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. For directions, to order flowers or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit the tribute wall tab above.

Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions, occupancy will be limited to 50% of normal capacity while still encouraging 6 feet of social distancing and requiring the wearing of face masks.