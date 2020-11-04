Obituaries » David E. Bock, Sr.

Bock, David Edward Sr.,87 of Bromley, KY. passed away on November 4, 2020 at Florence Park Nursing Home. David worked at the VA Hospital as a stationary Engineer and was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He is preceded by his Parents; Miriam and Emily Bock. David is survived by his Sons; David E. Bock Jr., Dwayne D. Bock, Todd J. Bock, 11 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren. Service will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home assisting the family