David Bowling

Burial Date: August 8, 2020 Swindler & Currin Funeral Home Latonia, KY Aug. 8, 11 a.m.

David Bowling, 82, of Latonia, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. He was a retired welder with Powell Valve Company and a member of First Evangelistic Methodist Church and Covington Masonic Temple #109 F&AM. David was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Survivors include his wife Joyce Bowling; two daughters Angela Brookover and Tammy (Keith) Huemmer; four grandchildren Trent Huemmer, Evan Huemmer, Aleene Brookover and Terry Dale Brookover; also survived by nieces and nephews and other family and friends.

Visitation 10-11 AM and funeral service at 11 AM Saturday, August 8, 2020 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial in Richwood Cemetery.