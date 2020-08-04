Obituaries » David Bowling
David Bowling
August 4, 2020
David Bowling, 82, of Latonia, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. He was a retired welder with Powell Valve Company and a member of First Evangelistic Methodist Church and Covington Masonic Temple #109 F&AM. David was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Survivors include his wife Joyce Bowling; two daughters Angela Brookover and Tammy (Keith) Huemmer; four grandchildren Trent Huemmer, Evan Huemmer, Aleene Brookover and Terry Dale Brookover; also survived by nieces and nephews and other family and friends.
Visitation 10-11 AM and funeral service at 11 AM Saturday, August 8, 2020 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial in Richwood Cemetery.