Obituaries » David B. White

White, David B.,65 of Florence, KY. passed away on November 22, 2021 at his home. David worked construction for Commonwealth Building Company. He is preceded by his Parents; Stoney and Betty White. David is survived by his Daughters; Sarah Gardella, Katherine White, Randi Pullins, Brother; Michael White. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.