Obituaries » David A. Strickley

Service will take place at a later date.

David A. Strickley, Jr., 55 years of age, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020. David was born in 1965 to his loving parents, David Strickley, Sr. and Janice Sparks Strickley. Besides his parents, he is survived by his beloved daughter, Shelby Strickley; his sister Linda Brandenburg; his brother-in-law John Brandenburg; his niece, Rachel Brandenburg and his nephew, Aaron Brandenburg. After many years of service David retired from the City of Florence in the Public Works Department. While working for the city he also worked part time for Avis. For the past several years, he gave tirelessly of himself as a past vice president of the Florence Chapter of the St. Vincent De Paul Society. David was a man of great faith and was deeply devoted to his God and his family, he was always ready and willing to help others. He will be remembered as a true “people person”, he could talk to absolutely anyone. David was a plane enthusiast, had a love for travel and would never miss an opportunity to go out to eat. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Due to current restrictions, a Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. David will be laid to rest at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorial contributions in his name are suggested to the St. Vincent De Paul Society, St. Paul Church Chapter, 7301 Dixie Highway, Florence, Kentucky 41042.