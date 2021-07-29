Obituaries » David A. Mahoney

Burial Date: August 4, 2021

David Andrew Mahoney, 66, of Villa Hills, KY, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Christ Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Dave retired as a HVAC contractor for Crown Heating and Air Conditioning. He was a 1973 graduate of Beechwood High School and as a former football player, he was an avid Beechwood Football fan. Most importantly, he loved his family and they will miss him dearly.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Sr. and Ruth Mahoney; his brothers, Stephen and Michael Mahoney; and his brother-in-law, David Myers.

He is survived by his daughters, Andrea Lynn, and Jackie (David) Beaty; his siblings, Paul (Peggy) Mahoney, Charles (Sharon) Mahoney, Teresa Myers, and Martha (Ken) Deters.

Additionally, Dave loved being a papaw to his grandchildren, Tristan, Brianna, Beau, Trinity, Ransom, Kingston, and Ziva; and his great-grandson, Erick.

A memorial visitation for Dave will be on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 3:00PM-5:00PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY.

Memorial contributions can be made to: National Kidney Foundation Finance Department 30 East 33rd St. New York, NY 10016.