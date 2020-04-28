Obituaries » David A. Luckett

Services are private.

David Andrew Luckett was a very smart, caring, loving and independent young man. David was born in Tomasphil, Ukraine. He spent the first four years in an orphanage in Tulchyn. His family was lucky enough to bring him home to the US with them in 2007. David was a very happy and energetic child. He also excelled at karate. As he grew older his interests turned to music and photography. He loved his music. He really enjoyed country music. He had seen Luke Bryan, Willie Nelson and Alan Jackson in concert. He had tickets to go to an upcoming Michael Buble and Billy Joel concerts. David was truly an old soul and we were blessed to have him with us. He also liked rap and hip hop. He said music helped him calm down. Another love was photography and he wanted to become a professional photographer. He especially loved landscapes and self photography. He put a lot of passion into his work. Another recent hobby was cooking. He would surprise his family with delicious albeit spicy meals. He will be forever missed. He is survived by his beloved parents, Grant and Debra Luckett, of Ft. Thomas KY, his 4 family dogs, grandparents, Tom and Pat Luckett of Russellville KY and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Funeral Service will be private for family. Celebration of David’s Life will be held at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI), 2441 S. Hwy. 27, Somerset, Kentucky 42501.