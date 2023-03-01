Obituaries » David A. Litzer, Jr.

Burial Date: March 6, 2023 Visitation will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm. Following visitation will be graveside services at Mother of God cemetery in Latonia,

Obituary Viewed 81 times















David A. “Little Dave” Litzler, Jr., 33 of Florence, KY passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood surrounded by his loving family. David was born August 2, 1989 to David A. Litzler, Sr. & Stacey Litzler-Wilkening in Edgewood, KY. He worked for various cemeteries in NKY and in his free time enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. David will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his son, Gabriel Litzler and grandparents, Cheryl McIntosh and William “Ronnie” Brewer. David leaves behind his loving fiancé, Candace, children, Austin Litzler, David Litzler, Gage Litzler, Aiden Litzler, Colton Litzler, Jaxtyn Litzler and stepchildren, Briella Cain and Albert Cain, Jr. He also leaves behind his brothers, Kevin Litzler, Dallas Smith, Dylan Smith, Sterling Smith, Jayden Smith, sister, Lizzie Litzler, father, David (Kiomi) Litzler, mother, Stacey (Hank) and grandparents, Danny Litzler and Bev. Brewer along with several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm. Following visitation will be graveside services at Mother of God cemetery in Latonia, KY.