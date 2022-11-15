Obituaries » David A. Lalley

In Loving Memory of David Lalley

David Andrew Lalley, age 56, of Independence, Kentucky, passed away on November 15th, 2022 after a heart attack while doing what he loved, singing with his band.

Dave was born on September 23rd, 1966 in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky to Dolores and James Lalley who preceded him in death. He graduated from Newport Central Catholic. Dave was lovingly and happily married to Jackie Lalley who was his rock for 17 years.

Dave is survived by his wife, Jackie (Weber) Lalley; siblings: Jim (Judy) Lalley; Mike Lalley; Sue (Terry) Mairose; Mary (Ron) Cunningham; stepchildren: Krystal Applegate; Erica (Matt) Gilkerson; Micah Applegate; numerous nieces and nephews, and lovingly known as “papaw” to eight grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his stepson, Bobby Applegate.

Besides spending time with family, Dave loved singing and playing music, hosting game nights, making delicious signature dinners and sweets, and was the ultimate Bengals Fan. Dave was a man of Faith, full of honesty and extremely caring to those he loved.

Family and friends invite you to attend a visitation on Monday, November 21st at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home (427 S. Ft. Thomas Avenue, Ft. Thomas, KY 41075) from 3-6:30 pm. Prayer service to immediately follow visitation. Memorials are suggested to American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for David and his family.