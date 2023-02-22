Obituaries » David A. Kress

Burial Date: February 27, 2023

David A. Kress, 74, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Highlandspring of Fort Thomas. David was born January 29, 1949, in Cincinnati, OH. He was a banker for 46 years, serving at the Provident Bank, National City and PNC. He was an avid Reds fan. David was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Genevieve (nee Kruthaup) Kress and a sister, Patti (late Richard) Froelicher. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kathleen “Kathy” Kress; two sons, Adam (Karina) Kress and Eric (Mae) Kress; four grandchildren: Addison, Olivia, Kendalyn and Christopher; two sisters, Peggie (Michael) McQuiston and Elaine (Joe) Bobbey. Visitation will be held at Saint Mary of the Assumption Church, 8246 East Main Street, Alexandria, KY 41001 on Monday, February 27, 2023, from 4:00 PM – 5:45 PM with Mass of Christian Burial following at 6:00 PM. Interment in Saint Joseph Cemetery Old, Cincinnati, OH. Memorials are suggested to: Alzheimer’s Association or to the Cultivating Legacy Capital Campaign, C\0 St Mary of the Assumption Church.