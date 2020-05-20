Obituaries » Dave Ziegler

Dave “Zig” Ziegler Sr., 70, of Cold Spring, KY, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Cold Spring Transitional Care. Dave was born September 16, 1949 in Covington, KY to his late parents, Daniel and Marcella (Walz) Ziegler. He retired Edgewood Electric and was a member of the Newport Elks Lodge # 273 B.P.O.E., Cold Spring, KY. Dave is survived by two sons, Eric (Janelle) Ziegler and David (Tracy) Ziegler Jr.; two siblings, Steve (Genine) Ziegler and Debbie (Ken) Browning; five grandchildren: Cashmere, Alysia, Justin, Cori and Jake; five great-grandchildren: Bradley, Ayden, Asher, Oliver and Russell. Visitation 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY. Attendance will be limited to 33% capacity and social distancing standards will apply. Guests are encouraged to wear a mask.