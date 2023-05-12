Obituaries » Dave Gilbert

Burial Date: May 16, 2023 Kento Boo Baptist Church 634 Kentaboo Ave Florence, KY 41042 May 16, 7 p.m.

Dave Gilbert, 58, of Erlanger, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, at his residence.

He was a member of Kento-Boo Baptist Church and a truck driver for Verst Logistics.

Survivors include his loving wife, Kim Faith Mauney Gilbert; parents, Donald Dave Gilbert Jr. and Linda Louise Brockhoeft Gilbert; brother, Scott C. Gilbert; and stepsons, Nathan Carnes, Kieran Carnes, Evan Carnes, and Brennan Carnes.

A memorial service is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Kento-Boo Baptist Church in Florence.

Memorials are suggested to Kento-Boo Baptist Church, 7027 Curtis Avenue, Florence, KY 41042.

Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger is serving the family.