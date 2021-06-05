Obituaries » Daryl W. Creamer

Cynthiana – Passed away on June 5, 2021 at the age of 58. Daryl is survived by his children, Jason Barnhill, Mackenzie Wells, Blake Gibson, Tachia Israel and Randy Creamer; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Angela Creamer; and brother, Vince Creamer. He was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Creamer; brother, John Creamer, Jr. and his parents, John and Helen Creamer. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 11 am until the Funeral Service at 1 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY.