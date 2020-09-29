Obituaries » Daryl J. Hoobler

Daryl James Hobbler 02/16/1953 – 08/29/2020

Daryl was born on February 16, 1953 to William and Betty Hoobler. He had a twin brother, David, (tragically lost at age six), and two older brothers; Jim and Wayne. He grew up and remained in the Cincinnati area, marrying his high school sweetheart, Denise. They spent many happy years together before she passed away. Together they raised their daughter, Kristina, and lived a comfortable life. They enjoyed camping, bowling, boating, and frequent trips to Florida to visit his parents. Daryl was a military veteran and proud to have served his country.

Some years later he married Rebecca Patterson, also from his Alma mater. They loved to travel and spent much of their retirement time exploring new places.

If you were to ask Daryl about his proudest achievements he would tell you about his home – which he built almost in it’s entirety – and his many gardens. Daryl’s green thumb was almost legendary. His gardens were so prolific that he was not only able to can and freeze their bounty for his family, but donated many bushels of fresh produce to food pantries and church organizations.

Daryl enjoyed a distinguished career for over 30 years as a process engineer at Senco Products and manager of their Quality Control lab. He determined and implemented testing procedures that won innovation awards at both Senco and industry wide. As a manager he helped in the career development of many who worked for him. Daryl was a military veteran and was proud to have served his country.

Daryl leaves behind his devoted wife, Rebecca, loving daughter Kristina (Shane) Wisby, brothers James(Lana) and Wayne (Jan), stepdaughter Dinah Patterson, and stepson Lucas (Cassandra) Patterson. He was loved as “Papaw” by Lydia, Carson, Iris, and Ivy.

Due to our current national health situation Daryl’s service will be private, but for those wishing to memorialize their thoughts and remembrances of him there is a fund established at the Cincinnati Nature Center. (Tealtown Road). Daryl’s love of nature and the outdoors led him to spending many happy hours there, and he expressed his wishes to further their mission.