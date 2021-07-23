Obituaries » Daryl E. Bays

Burial Date: July 29, 2021

Daryl Edward Bays, age 54, of Sparta, KY, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood, KY. He was a former employee of Sabatasso in Florence, KY and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Daryl is survived by his parents, Delbert and Helen Sturdivant Bays; siblings, Kenny Bays (Bev), Ronnie Bays, and Theresa Martin (Mike); nieces, Amber Bingham (Seth), Andrea Bays (Andy Hummel), and Elizabeth Hugenberg (Drew); nephews, Kenneth Bays (Cassidy), and Michael Martin (Katelyn); and several great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. His funeral service will be Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Floral Hills Cemetery.