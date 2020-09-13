Obituaries » Darwin O. Struble

Burial Date: September 19, 2020 Memorial and Gathering Sept. 19, 2020 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 39 times















Darwin Orion Struble

The Struble and Messer family, along with all our friends and loved ones, wish to celebrate and remember Darwin Orion Struble, 21, lost to us Sunday, September 13, 2020 .He was born on July 6,1999 to Lynn Emily Struble and Givon Jaron Struble in Cincinnati, Ohio.Darwin attended Sands Montessori Elementary School, Clark Montessori High School where he endeared his classmates with great humor and wit. He was a member of the Clark Montessori Steel Drum Band. Additionally he played the violin. Darwin graduated from Turpin High School in 2017 with a gift for writing. His service to community included volunteering at: Matthew 25 and Crayons to Computers.In 2019, Darwin completed the CNC Manufacturing program at Great Oaks and immediately started working at Hi-Tek Manufacturing. He took pride in the interesting shapes he created from metal and G-Code programming. This led him to an interest in Robotics.Darwin had great joy when the family gathered to celebrate birthdays and holidays, a time for high energy competitive game playing.Darwin was an artist. He had a gentle, loving soul, was intelligent and deeply private. Along with his love for family he had a passion for animals and nature. There was a special bond with his cat Hadrian.Surrounded by love and family Darwin is survived by his mother and father, Lynn and Givon Struble. His grandfather, Tommy Messer, Grandmother, Carol Messer (Doug Clark), Grandmother, Susan Struble Wilson (Herschel Wilson).His Aunt Amy and Uncle Andrew Fenhoff. Grandfather Richard Herrick (Sharon Herrick). Aunt Kasia and Uncle Chris.Cousins: Holden Fenhoff, Rowan Fenhoff, Tairen Fenhoff and Erica Doerr.