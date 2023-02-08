Obituaries » Darlene M. Delaney

Burial Date: February 15, 2023

Delaney, Darlene Mae (Sue)71 beloved wife, mother, and grandmother of Crescent springs, Kentucky passed peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. She was born in Dayton, Kentucky on March 26, 1951 to George and Norma Brooks (nee Pucket).

She was preceded in death by her, father, George Brooks; mother, Norma Brooks; daughter, Sarah Brooks and four grand Children. Darlene is survived by her husband, John Delaney; her daughters, Charlita (James) McFarland, Valerie Fields; her sons, John (Terri) Horton, Leslie Horton and Anthony Delaney; her thirteen grand children and her thirteen great grand children.

Celebration of life will be held on February 15th from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Don Catchen and Son Funeral Home – 3525 Dixie Highway, Elsmere, Kentucky 41018.