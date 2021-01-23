Obituaries » Darlene L. Snider

Burial Date: January 26, 2021 Linnemann Funeral Home Erlanger 30 Commonwealth Avenue Erlanger, KY 41018 Jan. 26, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 35 times















Darlene L. Snider, 65, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at her residence in Erlanger KY. She worked at Kroger as a Baker for 43yrs. Preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Lorraine Grout and her brother Jake Grout. Survivors include her husband Wayne Snider, brother Louis Grout, sisters Charlene (Bill) Hensley, Paulene (Mike) McKee, sister Ruth (Kent) Kraemer, and 9 nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 26, 2020, from 10am to 12pm with funeral services to follow at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger. Burial will be held at St Mary Cemetery in Ft Mitchell. Memorial contributions can be made to St Elizabeth Hospice 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017.