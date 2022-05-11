Obituaries » Darlene A. Cash

There will not be a memorial service, as per Darlene’s wishes.

Darlene Ann Cash, 61, devoted wife and mother, passed away Wednesday, May 11th, with her

family by her side in Edgewood, Kentucky.

Born July 21st, 1960 to Gene and Roberta Deitz in Cleveland, Ohio. She attended Ohio

University, graduating in the Class of 1982 with a Degree in Business.

Darlene loved spending time with her family and friends, she always had a smile on her face and

lit up any room she walked in to. She enjoyed spending time at the beach, listening to Jimmy

Buffett, and outings at the casino.

If you knew Darlene, you loved her and her fighting spirit. She was always in your corner and

was the kindest woman you could ever meet.

Darlene is survived by her beloved husband of 32 years, Daniel Cash; two children, Morgan and

Alison Cash; father, Gene Deitz; sister, Carol (Deitz) Bertke and an uncle, Robert Deitz. She is also survived by many

adoring nieces and nephews, along with her cat Abraham. She was preceded in death by her

mother, Roberta (Brooks) Deitz.

In loving memory of Darlene, donations can be made to the American Brain Tumor Association