Danny “Dano” Haubner,

71, of Latonia, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

Danny started his career at the Taylor Mill Police Department as a patrolman and then spent 33 years as a Covington Police and Fire Dispatcher. After retirement Danny went to work for the Kenton County Sheriffs Department, where he was still employed as a Deputy Sheriff. He was a faithful member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. Danny was always willing to help his friends, family and even a perfect stranger whenever needed. He is survived by his wife Cindy Haubner; children Michelle Race and Daniel Haubner; grandchildren Shannon (Joey) Marcum, Brandon Race, Brint Haubner, Christopher Carpenter, Christina Carpenter and Danielle Carpenter; great grandchildren Presley, Jameson and Ellie; siblings Johnny Hoffmeyer, Paul (Bea) Haubner, Barbara Elliott, Rosemary (Joe) Nader and Carol (Dick) Dunham; many nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends. Danny is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Helen and siblings Ellen, Charlotte and Lawrence. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 12pm until 4pm. On Monday, December 20, 2021, at 12pm a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Burial will immediately follow at Mother of God Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Church or Covington FOP.