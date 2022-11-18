Obituaries » Danny L. Boothe

Services will be private at a later date.

Obituary Viewed 87 times















Danny L. Boothe, age 86, went home to be with the Lord on November 18, 2022. He was born on February 10, 1936 to Doc and Opal [Quessenberry] Boothe in Montgomery County, VA.

Danny was a life-long Virginian, having only recently moved to Independence, KY to be closer to family. He worked and retired as an examiner and administrator for the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. Danny loved to read and his family described him “as smart as a tack.” He kept up with current events and relished discussing politics with his son, Scott. Danny’s favorite meal of the day was breakfast and he cooked for himself every morning, making his signature biscuits. A longtime member of Greenridge Baptist Church, Danny was a prayer warrior and an avid student of the Bible. He enjoyed traditional southern gospel music, especially The Gaithers. Danny was what his family called “a walking miracle”—having survived multiple cancers and illnesses in his golden years. He knew the depths of God’s grace and with a tender and thoughtful heart, did his best to live a Christ-like life. Enveloped in the arms of family, Danny passed into another set of arms—those of Jesus. While he will be terribly missed, we find comfort knowing he is healed there, happy and at peace.

Danny was the father to Scott Boothe (Shannon) and Susan Morgans (David); treasured friend and former husband to Nancy Speedy; prized papa to his “butterflies” Madison Boothe and Olivia Boothe; brother-in-law to Edmund Kirtner (Ruth); cousin to Zelda Vaughn; and an amazing co-worker, relative and friend to many.

Those preceding Danny in death are his parents; his step-mother Clara [Reed] Boothe; and step-sister Dot Kirtner.

In keeping with Danny’s wishes, he will be cremated. He will be laid to rest at a future date at home on the beach in Florida in a private family ceremony.